A Clamorous Place: Trevor Powers On Un-Musical Noises

Trevor Powers has never allowed his music to become constrained.

Constantly searching out fresh pathways, new album 'Mulberry Violence' is out now, a remarkable work prompted by a visit to Sedlec Ossuary in the Czech Republic.

Ornately decorated with the bones of over 40,000 people - most of whom died through plague - the experience left a profound impact on the musician.

He reflected recently: "Garlands of skulls. Crosses of femurs. Chalices of hipbones. A chandelier made from every bone in the human skeleton. This was all constructed as a way to honour the dead. For me, it was a labyrinth of mirrors. My reflection multiplied thousands of times in front of me, and I couldn’t look away. I saw myself as I really was. Trembling, I said a hushed prayer. Each turn showed me there was no escape from how it all ends; beneath this skin and without this spirit was just another heap of bones."

Out now, 'Mulberry Violence' is about the link between organisation and chaos, the ways in which supposed wisdom - in one case, the established church - can lead to suffering.

Musically, it echoes this by linking form to change, by using resolutely un-musical aspects - noise, bass, distortion - to extend its own musical lexicon.

Here, Trevor Powers mulls on the un-musical, and his own inspirations and methodology...

The meditative Serbian poet and philosopher Dejan Stojanović once said, “There is something perfect to be found in the imperfect: the law keeps balance through the juxtaposition of beauty, which gains perfection through nurtured imperfection.”

All of us are blemished in our own particular ways: a cyclone of faults, limitations, and deficiencies that violently thrashes what we have tried hardest to organize within our being. But it is in these distinct defects that we truly become individuals. It is at the center of our ugliness that we are most original. Within creative expression, the act of welcoming flaws is paramount because it’s the most human thing we can do.

I’ve found when I embrace a sense of disfigurement, chaos, and dissonance and intertwine it with the contrasts — grace, order, and harmony — communication through art feels more honest since it becomes a labyrinth of what life is really like. Without the grotesque, how can we expect to recognize elegance? Within music, supervised havoc can come in many forms; for me, an integral tool is learning to accept blunders as being equally as valuable as goals. The most transportive sounds are often the ones that originate from mistakes.

Since the lyrical themes of 'Mulberry Violence' envelope the clash between wisdom and atrocity, it was important that I include noises further symbolizing that conflict. Many of these sounds were birthed by accidents — everything from dropping a microphone on a stack of magazines and distorting the impact to faltering into a vicious synth feedback loop that resembled a human scream.

There’s a certain romance to the notion of taking something inadvertent and mutating it into a new and deliberate form. The fusion of peace and mayhem can convey much more meaning than plainly putting all focus on one or the other because inverses are inherently intoxicating. Every protagonist needs a foil; and if melody is the protagonist, jarring cacophony is the foil. These ideas invariably function best when placed in a stark setting: lightning feels far more threatening in an open field than in a booming metropolis.

What compels me most is not knitting together sounds in the right way, by what is pleasing or compatible, but in a way that feels bewitchingly wrong. Because the wrong is a place where we can discover and grow and interact and feel and pretend and prosper — or sometimes, simply disappear. It’s a clamorous place, but it’s extraordinarily human.

Every noise we make, even a lucky mishap of three flubbed piano keys brought to life by a cold and passionless computer, can serve as an invaluable document of broadcasting our beautiful and fallible humanity.

'Mulberry Violence' is out now. Catch Trevor Powers at London's Electrowerkz on October 30th.

