A Beginner's Guide To Matty Healy And The 1975's Previously Released 'Drive Like I Do' Tracks

The 1975's 'Notes On A Conditional Form' is officially slated to release on May 22nd, but the group hasn’t revealed much yet about the album’s influences. But, what we do know, is that one of Notes’ most crucial influences might actually be signed to the band’s Dirty Hit label… kind of.

The edgy 'Me & You Together Song' is, as lead singer Matty Healy has shared, an accidental ode to The 1975’s former alias Drive Like I Do, which he says was a different group altogether when it thrived in the late ‘00s.

Drive Like I Do was less known for in-your-face riffs and synthy melodies than it was for its unapologetic basement-driven jam sessions. And while Healy hadn’t yet coined the lyric of our generation in '(selling petrol)' during the DLID days, he opted for more covers as a raspy punk singer with promise.

Reviving the former band has now become something of a passion project for The 1975, with Healy telling Music Week that unreleased DLID tracks will see the light of day in the near future.

So before giving 'Notes...' a spin next month and before jumping into this new DLID project - which band manager Jamie Oborne has also teased on Twitter - we’ve scoured the web and compiled a few (sort-of) previously released essentials in the DLID discography for you to have in one place.

With no release dates and limited information attached to the original tracks, it’s almost impossible to tell which belong to DLID and which are early 1975 demos.

Still, all 11 should offer a proper introduction to your favorite band’s past life.

- - -

'Grand Theft Autumn' (Fall Out Boy cover)

There’s something about Healy’s rasp in DLID’s cover of this 2003 Fall Out Boy classic that could easily give Patrick Stump a run for his money. And, to be fair, you can hear some signs of Healy playing around with his range here. He wasn’t afraid to scream then and - even at a young age - he was a pretty versatile vocalist.

'Shootout At The University Fair'



In this classic, the guys bounce around time signatures with a pre-chorus sent from the in-the-pocket heavens. You can feel the pain in Healy’s voice again, especially toward the bridge, and The Office theme has a lot to learn from DLID’s delicate piano outro.

'Sex' (Demo)



Yes, she’s got a boyfriend anyway. And yes, we’ve heard this one before. But hearing it stripped back, as if it were still new to the group at the time, is something you won’t forget. It’s a little less echoey and sounds straight from a live gig, but that’s what makes DLID special.

Does this count as a DLID track as it’s advertised? Maybe not. Does it sound straight from the early stages of our pop-punk heroes? Most definitely.

'Wolves'



This track falls somewhere between The 1975 and Mumford and Sons, and for that we’re grateful. Healy clearly started discovering his go-to vocal inflections while recording these tracks and the guys’ tight drumming and crisp guitar riffs were beginning to fall into place on 'Wolves'.

'Lost Boys'



Likely a precursor to 'Sex', this track borrows (or invented?) the familiar “spare time” line and alludes to the riff-heavy work the guys would later excel at. Healy also goes on a wild vocal run comparable to that of Tiny Tim, and honestly, it’s unforgettable.

'Penelope'

Healy gets so into this track - which is fueled by ultra-heavy guitar runs - so much so that his vocals are almost unrecognizable. Halfway through, the guys opt for a garage-band jam sesh to the point where you almost feel Healy is preparing to spit out a mean cypher-style rap verse.

'Scary Monsters'

Imagine a massive 1975 track where you’re submerged in some infectious instrumentation and pretty riffs. Now strip it down. That’s what you get with 'Scary Monsters'. The track is an unplugged ode to the punk icons before them, seemingly drawing from Third Eye Blind, and holds up exceptionally well.

'We Are The Street Fighters'

If there was ever a track 'Me & You Together Song' could point to as its more carefree distant cousin, it’s this one. From 'Karate Kid' references, to background screaming perfect for any mid-’00s basement punk show, 'We Are The Street Fighters' is DLID at its finest.

'Love Without Sleep'

It’s hard to believe that The 1975 can get pretty metal. But hey, this wasn’t The 1975, it was DLID. Healy’s vocal strain in 'Love Without Sleep' carries the track as the guys prove they can keep any genre rolling perfectly.

'Jump. Start. Souxie.'

With 'Jump. Start. Souxie', we again hear the development of our pop-punk heroes in real time. The chorus features a guitar riff that is, unmistakably, The 1975, but a bit carefree and messier instrumentation that could only be a product of DLID.

'Time-Consumer'

Is the hyphen necessary here? We don’t know. But if your goal is to dive into DLID’s history, this cut is necessary.

Healy certainly makes himself heard in 'Time-Consumer', jumping around different vocal stylings like the punk Slim Shady before a mesmerizing guitar solo.

Yes, we’re ready for DLID again.

- - -

'Notes On A Conditional Form' will be released on May 22nd.

Words: Brenton Blanchet

Photo Credit: Lauren McDermott

