10 Times John Frusciante Lit Up Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Pepper fans across the globe rejoiced this month, as the first snippet of new music was released.

If 'Black Summer' was a triumph, then perhaps it owes a huge debt to the return of John Frusciante, with the seminal guitarist now back in the fold.

The band's upcoming album is the first Chili Peppers record featuring Frusciante since 2006 album 'Stadium Arcadium'. Since then, Frusciante, also known as the 'Trickfinger', has worked on various different solo projects – such as 2020 electronic dance album 'Maya'.

The solo work Frusciante has produced speaks to his craft as a musician. Throughout his time providing slick riffs for the Chili Peppers – the guitar veteran has been applauded for his stage presence and epic live solos – some even featuring his vocal work.

Here are some epic John Frusciante live performances to get you excited for his looming Chili Pepper return.

1. Frusciante proves you can play on broken strings.

During a performance of 'If You Have To Ask', a passionate guitar riff resulted in Frusciante breaking a string. Yet the 1999 Brazilian audience were none the wiser as Frusciante manages to make it work. A camera close-up features bassist Flea and John playing alongside each other, viewers can just about see the silhouette of the loose string flying between them both, yet no musical casualties were made as Frusciante manages to produce effortlessly funky guitar licks, despite being a string down.

2. Dani California live jam.

One of the most infectious recorded guitar jams is the end solo of 'Dani California'. As funky as it is recorded in studio, the live rendition is that more exhilarating as Frusciante proves in this clip of a performance in Sao Paulo. The jam is accompanied by Flea bass slaps and Smiths signature drumming, bleeding into a softer melody.

3. 2007 jam in Chorzów, Poland

Playing a gig in Chorzów, Poland, Frusciante produces a fire guitar solo. The performance bleeds emote riffs into heavy composition, with Frusicante appearing to enter another dimension as he guides Flea and Smith throughout the insanely emotive jam. Truly an insane watch.

4. Kiedis and Frusciante play an acoustic set on a boat in Amsterdam.

An archived interview with Anthony and John shows the frontman and guitarist talk about their trip to Amsterdam as well as a chat about iconic record Blood Sugar Sex Magik. The six-minute clip features John and Anthony perform acoustic renditions of Funky Monk’s and Under the Bridge, with a baby-faced John showing off his craft on the acoustic guitar.

5. Cover of 'How Deep is Your Love' by Bee Gees

A 2006 audience in France saw John Frusciante burst into song in between the setlist. The clip which boasts eight million views on YouTube, sees him gently play the chords of the Bee Gees karaoke banger 'How Deep Is Your Love' and show off his ability to sing in high pitch Bee Gees style. Towards the end of the tune, Frusciante lets out a sigh of frustration as he appears to stumble on a chord, but quickly saves it with the help of his bandmates.

6. Cover of Tiny Dancer at Pinkpop festival in 1990.

An archived clip from 1990 shows a young group of Chili Peppers take a water break during their set at Dutch festival Pinkpop. Like with his 2006 Bee Gees cover, Frusicante used the break to add his own spin to an iconic tune. In his cover of Elton John’s 'Tiny Dancer', a young Frusciante proves he’s more than just a talent on guitar.

The band soon join in, with Chad Smith meeting Frusciante’s guitar licks with powerful drumming, soon joined by Flea on bass. What’s great about this performance, is that viewers can really hear John’s vocal talent alongside his distinctive guitar riffs.

7. Reading Festival intro – 2007

Every good rock performance starts with an epic intro. As the band prepare to begin their 2007 Reading Festival main stage set, Frusciante gifts the audience with a loud and funky guitar solo. Effortlessly sliding up and down the frets as Flea and Chad accompany him, both captivating in their own right.

Again, John Frusciante appears to enter a new dimension, warming up the crowd for the arrival of Anthony.

8. Slane Castle intro – 2004

One of the most infamous Chili Peppers shows to date is their epic show at Slane Castle in Ireland. From start to end, the performance is exhilarating, with the intro jam showing a passionate Frusciante producing fire guitar licks and some intense hairography…

9. Intro to 'Californication' – Slane Castle 2004

Another taken from the Chili Peppers Slane Castle performance, John Frusciante again wows audiences as he and Flea decadently play an introduction to Californication. Playing on a Gretsch White Falcon, famous for its use in 'Californication', the gentle melody flawlessly bleeds into the song.

This moment is beautiful and showcases the connection between Flea and Frusciante and the way each bounce of each other.

10. Bedroom Lick – 1990

Not a performance per se, but a 1990 interview with Dutch broadcaster VPRO shows Frusciante jamming on his guitar in his bedroom.

The clip has become infamous amongst fans – now known as The Bedroom Lick. Aggressive licks of what appears to be a Fender Strat showcase this young talent on the brink of stardom, unknowingly about to become one of the most celebrated guitar players to walk the planet.

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release new album 'Unlimited Love' on April 1st.

Words: Isabella Miller

