10 Essential Nirvana Live Performances

Today – February 20th – is Kurt Cobain’s birthday, wherever his spirit happens to reside.

Born in Aberdeen, Washington to Wendy and Donald, the Nirvana frontman began his short yet powerful life which resulted in him becoming one of the world’s most important musicians.

Along with producing a string of incredible songs that touch lives across the world, Cobain had a gift for holding audiences in the palm of his hand, as proved by a collection of archived live performances from Nirvana’s days dominating the 90s music scene.

As we toast what would have been the king of grunge’s 55th birthday, here are 10 notable Nirvana performances that capture his iconic stage presence.

1. ‘Heart Shaped Box’; SNL, 1993

A much-loved track taken from Nirvana’s third and final album ‘In Utero’ is the hauntingly beautiful yet heavily composed ‘Heart Shaped Box’. In a 1993 performance for Saturday Night Live, the band encapsulate the essence of the grunge ballad with Kurt’s wicked vocals heard over grunge infused guitar licks. The band introduced the show with professional basketball player Charles Barkley in true media defiant Nirvana style.

2. ‘Come As You Are’; MTV Live and Loud, 1993

In 1993, Kurt, Krist and Dave returned to the city where they cultivated their sound; Seattle, Washington. Playing a set for MTV’s Live and Loud – the band were joined on stage by guitarist Pat Smear, who toured with them regularly (and also featured in their 1993 SNL performance). Smear, now known as rhythm guitarist alongside Grohl in the Foo Fighters, uses his instrument to compliment and communicate with Cobain’s vocal and guitar . This ecstatic performance displays their musical connection.

3. 1991 acoustic set at The Southern Bar, Edinburgh

In 1991, Kurt Cobain and Dave Grohl graced the bar stools of Edinburgh bar, The Southern.

Fans crammed into the tiny venue (still open today) after word got out that Nirvana were to be performing. Local band The Joyriders were top of the bill, keeping the stage warm for the band, who were at the height of fame.

A recording of the show depicts frontman of the Joyriders calming the crowd as they cry out for Nirvana, reassuring them that Cobain and Grohl were on their way - to which a Scotsman replies “they better be for your sake pal!”

4. ‘Territorial Pissings’ on the Jonathan Ross Show, 1991

Wossy had the punk rock trio as the musical guest on his show in 1991. He introduced them as playing popular single ‘Lithium’, yet Novoselic hits the microphone with the opening speech that accompanied seventh track on Nevermind – ‘Territorial Pissings’.

Dave Grohl revealed to Jonathan Ross whilst being interviewed with Queens of The Stone Age that they deliberately played ‘Territorial Pissings’ instead, finishing the set by destroying their instruments and leaving the audience with guitar feedback. Ross turns to the camera after the performance to let audience’s know Nirvana were available for “children’s birthdays and bar mitzvahs”.

5. ‘Lithium’, MTV VMA’s, 1992

Unlike on the Jonathan Ross show, Nirvana did play ‘Lithium’ as intended at the 1992 VMA’s. Yet they still defied the expectations of clean-cut award show music performances as they began with the intro to Rape Me, despite being specifically asked not to play the single.

At the end of the performance, Novoselic can be seen rolling around on stage just before Kurt jams his guitar into the amp. Whilst the Pauley Pavillion in LA is engulfed in feedback, Dave Grohl approaches the microphone to repeatedly taunt Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose, who famously feuded against Nirvana.

There were a handful of run ins between Guns and Nirvana backstage as well as scuffles exchanged between Courtney Love and Rose’s then girlfriend Stephanie Seymour.

6. Reading Festival, 1992

The entirety of Nirvana’s 1992 set is an incredible watch.

Kurt Cobain arrives onstage in a wheelchair – which, although made for hilarious viewing, actually had deeper undertones regarding his struggles with the band’s monumental success.

Throughout the set, touring buddy Anthony Hodgkinson frolics around on stage – testament to his title as “Tony the interpretive dancer”. The band trick the audience into thinking they are getting ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, but Cobain smirks over at Novoselic as he breaks into Boston’s ‘More Than a Feeling’. When the trio eventually get round to playing their much-loved single, the Reading crowd (and Tony the interpretative dancer) goes wild.

7. ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, Top of the Pops

In the 90s, Top Of The Pops was the biggest UK show an artist could play, but when the band were asked to lip-sync, they refused to play ball. As a compromise, the producers of TOTP said Kurt could sing, but the instruments were not to be played live. As a response, the band deliberately butchered their performance. Krist Novoselic can be seen jumping around the stage throwing his bass behind his head, whilst Grohl is drumming everything, other than his drum kit. As for Kurt Cobain, the lyrics, the vocals and the fake guitar strumming is comedy gold. It was later revealed that Cobain was going for a Morrissey impression, much to the BBC’s dismay.

As said by Grohl in the BBC’s recent documentary When Nirvana Came to Britain; “they were asking for it!”

8. 'Rape Me', Nulle Part Ailleurs, Paris – 1994

Controversially titled track ‘Rape Me’ was performed for French TV Show Nulle Part Ailleurs. Despite receiving criticism for the title of the last ever single Nirvana released, it’s still contagious and carries soft yet heavy riffs that made for great live play.

The French audience are treated to Cobain, Novoselic, Grohl, and Smear dressed in waist coats and ties as they perform the visceral track. The performance serves at the official music video for the track.

9. Live at the Paramount – 1991

Again, returning their Washington roots – Nirvana played the Paramount in Seattle. The full show is available to watch, released as a DVD in 2011 to celebrate their 20th anniversary. Seattle, mainly due to the help of the band, became a thriving scene for grunge. Featuring their typical line up as well as a track they often covered – ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam’ by Glaswegian indie pop group The Vaselines.

10. MTV Unplugged, 1994

Nirvana’s acoustic set in New York City is possibly the most famous MTV Unplugged performance to date. Weaved throughout their traditional line up of Nirvana gems, the band covered the likes of David Bowie and Leadbelly whilst maintaining friendly conversation with the intimate crowd. Their acoustic rendition of 'About A Girl' has become much-loved amongst fans and displays Cobain's hauntingly raspy voice.

- - -

Words: Isabella Miller

- - -