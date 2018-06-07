Zadig & Voltaire Spring/Summer 19

Free-spiritedness is the fuel that drives the Spring/Summer 2019 mens collection from Paris-based brand, Zadig & Voltaire, who revealed their latest line in the French capital last month.



It’s apparent in the casual tailoring and softness of each classic piece, evoking the carefree attitudes of California in the ’70s, and recalling the defiant aesthetic of the skaters that ruled the streets of Dogtown.



Faded tones, animal prints and diverse patterns combine to form a range that is playful and made to be mixed; cannabis-embroidered cotton jackets are as bold as the sloganned hoodies - ‘Army becomes Arty,’ one exclaims - while tinted denims and open checked shirts define the staples’ relaxed promise.



Be ready for next year’s heatwave and join the adventure.



Shop Zadig & Voltaire and await the SS19 range now at zadig-et-voltaire.com/eu/uk






