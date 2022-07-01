Today, Ye unveils the latest from his Yeezy Gap collaboration. Titled ‘Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’, the collection marries Ye’s peerless artistic vision with one of the most influential designers of his generation, Demna, via the most iconic of American Institutions, Gap.

The collaboration is hardly a surprise given Demna’s highly publicised work with Ye and his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Since the run-up to the Met Gala, Kim has been sporting Demna’s most coveted creations on the red carpet and on-stage at SNL. In head-to-toe Demna for everything from curated pap-pics to holiday party grams, Kim even gave a special shout out to both Ye and Demna while accepting The Fashion Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Meanwhile, Ye enlisted Demna as the creative director for a series of Donda activations throughout the second half of 2021 in Atlanta and Chicago, with Demna designing stage sets and t-shirt merch for the album release.

In a recent Balenciaga collection, the brand’s creative director boldly played with the Gap logo, using the same font to spell ‘GAY’ on a pink hooded sweatshirt, teasing the upcoming announcement.

After signing a mega 10-year-deal with the American retailer in 2020, Ye unveiled his first design in July of 2021. The coveted Round Jacket went on sale in a few select colours and was an instant hit, selling out in moments and crashing the Gap website.

The collaboration “continues Ye’s commitment to bringing creativity to the forefront and delivering his vision of utilitarian design for all” a short press release tells us.

Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga will be available globally in 2022 alongside continued Yeezy Gap releases.

Visit gap.com