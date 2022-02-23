Ye And Demna Introduce YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA

After months of anticipation and social media buzz, Ye has unveiled his collaboration with Demna: YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga. Following his sellout Gap debut last summer featuring ‘The Round Jacket’ in red, blue and black and ‘The Perfect Hoodie’, this new collection consists of eight brand new pieces of deliberately oversized t-shirts and hoodies with puffer jackets, leather pants, coats and boots all in black, alongside a single blue double denim look.

The YEEZY GAP website featured a countdown clock set to run out yesterday, 22.22.22, coinciding with Ye’s DONDA 2 concert in Miami and the launch of his $200 Stem Player. However, when the timer did run down yesterday users were met with a “SIGN UP FOR UPDATES” message as the launch was delayed by a day.

Alongside the release today, Ye and Demna released a short statement alongside comprehensive imagery of the capsule. “IN CONTINUED ALIGNMENT OF YE’S CREATIVE ENDEAVOURS, AN INTERSECTION OF MUSIC, ART AND CULTURE, THIS DEBUT OFFERING COINCIDES WITH YE’S DONDA 2 EXPERIENCE PERFORMANCE IN MIAMI.”

YEEZY GAP Engineered By Balenciaga is available now from the YEEZY GAP website and at Farfetch.com