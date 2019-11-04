Y-3 Launch Limited Edition Capsule 'Yohji Loves'

Yohji Yamamoto is present in every Y-3 collection with addias, and even more so with his latest, entitled ‘Yohji Love.’ Debuting in his Spring Summer 2019 collection last June, the 13-piece capsule is finally available to purchase.

Looking to the classic Originals line from the ‘80s, the Japanese designer has created a series of pieces inspired by the brand’s archive. Old classics such as the California Tee and the Firebird Jacket have a clear presence in the new capsule, along with a new refinement of the iconic adidas Superstar 80s, new and improved with a leather shell-toe and graphic snaking around its uppers. The capsule features an array of adidas apparel and accessories in simple black and white colourways and three iconic stripes that has become synonymous with Yamamoto and Y-3.

Each piece in the capsule is stamped with a hand painted autograph, 'Love, Yohji Yamamoto.'

Available at Y-3 flagship stores and Y-3.com

