Working Class Heroes Collaborates With Armor Lux

French fashion label Armor Lux has partnered with men’s Streetwear retailer Working Class Heroes for an exciting new collaboration. The French brand, rooted in nautical sailor-wear has partnered with WCH for a twist on an old classic, with a special new t-shirt. The classic crew neck features thick vertical stripes and is emblazoned with a bespoke, co-branded logo.

The first collaboration between the two fashion companies is available to purchase now.

Visit workingclassheroes.com

