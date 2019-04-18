Woolrich Release The Outdoor Collection for SS19

With Spring coming to an end and Summer in tow, the Clash team are starting to plan wilderness trips and outdoor excursions. Having been cooped up in an East London office for the last six months, we’re looking forward to escaping to the countryside, and what's an activity filled adventure sans electronics without the correct wardrobe.

Thankfully, Woolrich has come to the rescue with their latest Outdoor collection for SS19. Debuting at Pitti Immagine Uomo 94 in January, the line focuses on minimalism, durability and versatility.

Aiming to create a balance between humanity and the natural world, the collection features a series of functional basics, all designed to allow for optimum flexibility and movement.

Available at woolrich.eu

