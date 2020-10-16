Woodkid Releases 'S16' In Louis Vuitton

Musician, director, artist and producer, Yoann Lemoine, better known by his moniker Woodkid, has been on the scene for a while. You probably know him for his Grammy Award success directing impressive, entrancing music videos for the likes of Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey. An old friend of Clash, the French artist covered the magazine back in 2013 with the release of his breakthrough debut album, ‘The Golden Age.’ An achingly beautiful journey through adolescence through soft, rich vocals and staggering, orchestral backings, The Golden Age set the tone for a career of deeply personal, resonating music.

His new album, ’S16’, is out today. The title refers to the atomic number for sulphur, and the volatile, fragile nature of the element, and us as humans. Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, ‘S16’ is a deeply personal, emotional album that explores the melancholia of heartbreak and deals with mental health, typically considered taboo subject matter, through Lemoine’s signature warm, reassuring vocals.

The accompanying album imagery sees Lemoine casting a striking figure in strong shoulders and high waists from the latest Louis Vuitton womenswear collection. A close personal friend and longtime collaborator of Nicolas Ghesquière, Woodkid soundtracked the latest Louis Vuitton womenswear show.

S16 is out today, and Woodkid is set to embark on a worldwide tour in 2021.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.