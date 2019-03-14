Weekly Wishlist: Woolrich SS19 Sneakers and Slides

We at Clash are struggling to come to terms with the dastardly wind and rain plaguing London this week. The recent (and worryingly out of place) sunshine and heat wave have left us yearning for boot and coat free summer days.

Now that we’ve had a taste for it we can’t help but drool over Woolrich’s latest footwear drop for Spring Summer 2019.

A sleek upgrade on the classic fashion girl white trainer comes equipped with silver tabs, or a thick navy stripe and a chic off white base, and black mesh jogging sneakers alongside black and white leather slides.

The line proves that Woolrich's partnership with award winning 'sole-factors' Vibram is still thriving. The classic VI-LITE and Megagrip sole are joined by the latest addition, Oyster, specifically designed for water activities, to ensure high performance in flexibility and movement.

Available at woolrich.com

