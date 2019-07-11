Weekly Wishlist: Vivienne Westwood’s Mini Yasmine Bags

Mini is cute, mini is chic, mini is better; teacup pigs, pomskis, domestic cats and Michael J. Fox, we’ve come to the realisation that smaller is superior.

The folks over at Vivienne Westwood got the mini memo, announcing this week the launch of their teacup sized Mini Yasmine bags, celebrating the bag’s iconic, larger namesake from the brand’s archive.

First presented at the Gold Label autumn-winter 1987/88-runway show, aptly titled ‘Time Machine’, the Yasmine has made several reappearances throughout Westwood’s runway history. Originally named after the French designer Yasmine Eslami, who worked for Westwood in the 1980s, the bag was imagined in order to hold only the absolute essentials – cigarettes, a lighter and lipstick.

Remade and rebooted for 2019 in vegan leather and a series of exclusive block colourways (we’re feeling the Olive green); the Mini Yasmine, will be available across key Vivienne Westwood boutiques and online globally through the coming year.

Tomorrow sees the launch of the Olive Green Mini Yasmine at select Vivienne Westwood flagships, later to be released at key worldwide stores and online throughout 2019 and 2020, with each city carrying an exclusive option.

Check out our helpful guide to collect all the Mini Yasmine colourways over the coming months.

Tangerine Orange – New York, June 2019

Navy Blue – Online and Vivienne Westwood Northern Stores, October 2019

Olive Green – London, Paris, Milan and online, November 2019

Oxblood Red – Tokyo, November 2019

Pillar Box Red – Online, January 2020

Avaialble from £175 / €190 / $275, visit viviennewestwood.com

