Weekly Wishlist: The S.W.A.L.K. II by Maison Margiela

Debuting at Maison Margiela’s Pre-Fall ‘Avant-Premiere’ AW21 collection, comes the S.W.A.L.K. II bag. A rattan pouch bag available in two sizes and colours - red and black - the bag is a nod to the tango of Buenos Aires which served as an inspiration for the collection and the S.W.A.L.K. II film it takes its name from.

A frame clutch bag with a 50s style clasp, the S.W.A.L.K. II is constructed from handmade crochet raffia, fully lined with silk and with fine bovine calf leather inlain into the brass curved handle. The bag features a distinctive kiss-lock and a long, intricate chain strap and top handle to allow for multi-wear, with a distinct Maison Margiela tag that makes the S.W.A.L.K. II fit for any occasion.

Available at maisonmargiela.com