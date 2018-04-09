Weekly Wishlist: Saint Laurent Vicky bag

Debuting at their AW18 runway, and with overstated quilted stitching and a perfect phone sized pocked in the back, the Saint Laurent Vicky bag is coming in hot at the top of our weekly wish list. In true Vaccarello fashion, this bag is a real throwback to geometric shapes of the 1980s.

We’re daydreaming of gilding ourselves in the gleaming gold chain strap and matching YSL monogram. Made from smooth Matelasse lambskin leather, this must have piece is the perfect desk to disco accessory.

This bag is an instant classic, picture the Vicky draped over the shoulder of none other than Molly Ringwald in her iconic pink prom dress, or clasped in the hands of Grace Jones in the heyday of Studio 54.

This season is all about 1980s couture and it is imperative that we accessorise accordingly. Find the Vicky in a multitude of shapes and colours at www.ysl.com.

