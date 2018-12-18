Weekly Wishlist: Saint Laurent Holiday Edition

Great news for all the likeminded last minute Christmas shoppers out there. We’ve compiled a Saint Laurent Resort Collection roundup to beat the holiday blues.

For the girl about town, the Cabas Tote bag, and this 100% calf leather two-piece will carry you from desk to disco, with a removable envelope clutch in sleek black leather.

The Nolita is the perfect New Year’s Eve party bag. The flat quilting and hexagonal shape are both unusual and classic at the same time, exuding the slick modernity of Saint Laurent under Vaccarello.

For a transitional look, the Talitha in leopard print pony skin is your bag. Both chic and playful, the bucket bag comes in two sizes that will carry you through the cold months to spring.

