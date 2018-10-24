Weekly Wishlist: Saint Laurent Book Bag

WIth the end of half term fast approaching, the back to school gods have finally answered our prayers in the form of a chic patent book bag by Saint Laurent.

Having spent my adolescence on a seemingly never-ending bag quest that was not only detrimental to my mental wellbeing but to my bank account as well, I couldn’t be happier with this monogrammed wonder that comes complete with a flap and multiple inside compartments to hide any playground contraband.

For a mere £1,295 you too can own this Italian made, 100% calfskin leather piece of patent arm candy in either black or red, available exclusively online.

