Weekly Wishlist: Riccardo Tisci’s Debut Burberry Collection

Riccardo Tisci’s Spring 2019 collection for Burberry showed on the runway last September during London Fashion Week. His highly anticipated debut at the house set the tone for a new era under the Italian designer. Aptly named ‘Kingdom’, and with 134 looks in total, Tisci proved that his vision for the house would be one of inclusivity, telling Vogue.com that he wished to embrace a “patchwork of British lifestyle.”

In a sea of beiges, sands, tans and faded neutrals, Tisci’s accessories pulled the collection from the depths of elegance and sophistication to the edge of punk. Pieces from the line have already begun to sell out, so the Clash team are giving our top picks from Tisci’s runway debut at the iconic British house.

We’re a sucker for runway pieces, and this girl about town Leather Society Top Handle bag is the key one of the season. Contrast panels and polished lock and key give this bag a refined finish, and makes for a dreamy weekend in the Hamptons.

The Belted Leather TB bag does what it says on the tin, a structured calfskin leather bum bag with the new Thomas Burberry monogram on the clasp is classy and perfect for a long day out, the detachable strap transforms the casual belt bag to a chic evening clutch.

Hair accessories are having a huge moment, stemming from this piece’s debut on the runway last September, the Monogram Print Silk Scarf, shown here in vermillion, has been dipped in the new monogram with a bold orange border cut against the soft neutrals seen throughout the collection.

We’re all for the new house codes and monogram, but a little part of us will always be aching for the archive Burberry check. Thankfully, Riccardo and his team plan to keep the monogram going, these ankle strapped Vintage Check Peep-Toe Pumps give a nod to the punk elements Tisci continues to embrace at his new post, and his recent capsule with Vivienne Westwood.

Burberry are giving us parcel packing chic with these Tape Detail Leather Pumps, as seen on the likes of M.I.A on the green carpet. Making a clear statement about the complexities of the British woman, this elegant pump is both domineering and demure.

Tisci didn’t come to Burberry empty handed, the collection carried over Bambi and gorilla motifs from his days at Givenchy, the grandest being the Metallic Leather and Gold-Plated Nut and Gorilla Earrings.

Available at burberry.com

---

