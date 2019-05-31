Weekly Wishlist: Fashion Forward Festival Attire

Festival season is upon us, and with it comes a barrage of regrettable wardrobe choices. The rise of Coachella and Instagram means that we have to live with unfortunate, culturally appropriated accessories and too revealing denim cut offs for the rest of our lives, (or at least for as long as the internet is still a thing). But not to fret my content hungry friends, we’ve pulled together some failsafe staples to get you through the summer season so you can tackle boozy, rained out weekends in muddy fields in peace.

We aim to channel Kate Moss during festival season; black Wellington boots pair perfectly with sparkly knits and khaki jackets. Season after season the utility jacket is a hero piece, Hedi Slimane approved tiara optional, but recommended.

Available at g-star.com

I want to be Kim Kardashian. I want to have her hair and her face and her money, but most of all I want her wardrobe. For anybody still hopelessly lusting after her $200+ Yeezy sweatshirt, this summer I’ll be emulating the queen of reality TV in Perry Ellis America and G-Star.

Available at perryellis.com

Available at g-star.com

I’m all about a plain white tee. You want to look effortlessly cool at a festival? Dress like James Dean. Done.

Available at g-star.com

Available at calvinklein.co.uk

Watch out for your curly haired friends. We look like alpacas in humid UK summers, and the rain definitely doesn’t help. Perry Ellis will give you the freedom to roam outdoors and stay sleek and dry.

Available at perryellis.com

For any thrill-seekers out there, who rate style and comfort above safety, who would dare risk accidental nudity in the portaloo of a crowded field of strangers, dungarees are your friend,

Available at g-star.com

