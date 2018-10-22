Weekly Wishlist: Burton x Carhartt WIP

At Clash we run on high energy and need performance wear that will stand up to our busy schedules. That’s why we’re so thrilled about the latest Carhartt WIP capsule with Burton.

The third collaboration between the brands in the last decade, this line promises the classic silhouettes of Carhartt WIP with the technical expertise of Burton. The ten-piece collection reworks iconic Carhartt styles, such as the navy and white coverall, in waterproof, DRYRIDE fabrics for an innovative, durable line geared for extreme outdoor sports.

Each piece has been carefully crafted with multiple layers and matching accessories to ensure you are fully prepared for any outdoor adventure. A personal highlight is the cashmere and yak wool beanie and a waterproof duffel bag designed in a robust Cordura fabric.

The Burton x Carhartt WIP collaboration is available now from carhartt-wip.com at, select Carhartt WIP and Burton stores, and at a number of limited retailers worldwide.

