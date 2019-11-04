Weekly Wishlist: Ørgreen Optics Titanium Frames

Summer is finally here! Well kind of… and here at Clash we’re keen to dress up (or down, depending on the occasion) for the impending heat wave.

We’ve been looking for the perfect frames to carry us through a sunny, sometimes damp spring, out the other side to a summer filled with blue skies and outdoor daytime drinking.

That’s why we’re so happy we found Ørgreen Optics, a Danish eyewear brand founded in 1997 that specialises in Scandi-design and Japanese craftsmanship. Each piece is made in titanium, and built to last, the brand boasts over 400 bespoke colourways, designed exclusively in-house, with a process that takes no less than 15 steps to complete.

The amount of work that goes into creating these optics, they shouldn't be restricted to only half the seasons. We’ve all seen the video of Christiane Amanpour grilling Anna WIntour on her indoor sunglasses habit, and here at Clash we fully support the repurposing of sunglasses as a face shield. The Ørgreen lead campaign shot shows us just the tip of the iceberg in their range of VR-headset-esque frames, displayed on a cast of mannequins who are, by the looks of it, channeling a Queen studio photo session.

Available at orgreenoptics.com

----

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.