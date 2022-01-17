Wax Poetic For Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein has unveiled a partnership with the recently relaunched music journal Wax Poetics to spotlight a group of next-generation journalists who are shaping the contemporary music landscape.

Titled Plugged In, the project features four up-and-coming music writers selected from over 100, enabling them to share their stories through their own distinct perspectives. Each winning participant has been offered educational resources, expert mentorship and paid commissions to create a long-format feature for Wax Poetics.

The featured Plugged In writers have been profiled by Calvn Klein for Wax Poetic for the dynamic campaign.

Amelia Fearon covers Manchester’s Post-Punk Scene. From Manchester herself, Amelia delves into the world of acts like Joy Division, The Fall, New Order, A Certain Ratio and The Smiths and how they impacted the Manchester music scene, creating a long-lasting influence that can be seen the world over today.

Vuyokazi Mtukela covers Miriam Makeba’s Exile Years, telling a rich story and drawing on their own experiences with the diaspora experience and the South African artist’s controversial and eventful life in exile.

Maeve Hannigan, a Scottish highlander living in Glasgow explores Glasgow’s Emerging Jazz Scene. A unique piece that tells the story of Glasgow’s adolescent and ever changing sound and its newfound place on the European Jazz scene.

Violeta Arango is a Colombian writer who lives between London and the Canary Islands. Arango explores the connection between London’s thriving music scene and her Latin roots. Arango interviewed and photographed two up-and-coming Latinx artists for the feature who are infusing their music with elements from their native cultures.

Brian DiGenti, Editor-in-Chief of Wax Poetics said of the partnership: “Since our relaunch we have set out to give as much support to younger writers and content creators as we can. Calvin Klein has been an amazing partner in helping bring this to life. We have been overwhelmed by the quality and energy that the applicants and winners have brought, and we can’t wait to see what the future brings for them.”

Exemplifying the sounds of the future, the young writers’ unique stories and video portraits launch today on both calvinklein.com and waxpoetics.com