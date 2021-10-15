Warm & Wonderful launch pop up in Seven Dials

Established in 1979, British knitwear brand Warm & Wonderful is launching its first e-commerce site and opening its fire store since the 90s.

Founded in 1979 by Joana Osborne and Sally Muir, British knitwear brand Warm & Wonderful has been a fixture in British culture since its humble beginnings being sold from a stall in Covent Garden in the 80s. With a cult following, the brand was made famous when the likes of Princess Diana and David Bowie sported its iconic sheep design, going on to open stores throughout the UK over the next two decades.

Warm & Wonderful is enjoying a sudden renaissance this year, with placements on Netflix’s The Crown, a spot in the V&A museum and a collaboration with New York’s Rowing Blazers.

The brand is launching an e-commerce site and a pop-up store in Seven Dials, London through the Christmas season. The latest offerings from Warm & Wonderful will also be available from Rowing Blazers and Liberty London.

Visit warmandwonderful.com