Vivienne Westwood Teams Up With 24Bottles for Climate Change

Vivienne Westwood’s latest foray into environmentalism comes under sustainability. Her latest 24Bottles collaboration has given life to the new, reusable Clima Bottle.

The special edition bottles are available in dark red and a bright green, stamped with the infamous Westwood slogan “Too fast to live, too young to die”, which is oddly fitting for the current state of our climate.

In an effort to stamp out single use plastic bottles, this line will reduce your carbon footprint by 0.08kg with each use. Available at viviennewestwood.com and 24bottles.com

---

