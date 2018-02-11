Vivienne Westwood Launches Creatives Project To Celebrate AW18

Long time champion of youth and creativity, Dame Vivienne Westwood celebrated her AW18 collection last month with a project entitled Vivienne's Creatives.

Westwood enlisted six artists and activists to recreate themes from the collection through their own mediums over seven days; and the full list of her Army of Freedom Fighters includes Emma Breschi, Jesus Diaz, Joe Sweeney, Orla Carolin, Johan Zoo, and Josh Quinton.

The project began with Emma Breschi’s Kissing Booth, a series of images celebrating love as the only binding agent to connect us in the Brexit/Trump aftermath.

The special series of photography & video artworks was launched digitally across all Vivienne Westwood channels: 8th – 14th October - dedicating a day to each artist.

