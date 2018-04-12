Vivienne Westwood & Burberry Campaign

Vivienne Westwood and Burberry have finally revealed the campaign for their highly anticipated collaboration.

Shot in London by British photographer David Sims, the campaign features a diverse cast, headed by Kate Moss in a bold red lip and full vintage Burberry check trench. The campaign also features Sistren, Leonard Emmanuel, LadyFag, Josh Quinton, Andy Bradin, DelaRosa, Claudia Lavender, Marco Motta, Sashadavai, Jacob Shifrin and Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler.

Lace up platforms, berets and kilts bring the collection back to the height of the punk movement, with schoolgirl high socks and printed tights,

The collection also features an oversized t-shirt with a handwritten message from Westwood and dedicated to Cool Earth, a UK based non-profit working to halt deforestation and climate change.

The designer will also customize four exclusive items from the collection to be auctioned, with profits going to support Cool Earth.

Available at select Burberry stores worldwide and at burberry.com

And for more information on the charity, visit CoolEarth.org

