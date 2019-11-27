Virgil Abloh Releases Nine Global Renditions Of The LV Trainer

Upon taking the reigns at Louis Vuitton as Men’s Artistic Director in March of 2018, Virgil Abloh wasted no time in showcasing his newly designed LV Trainer, a shoe that would become not only synonymous with the brand, but men’s fashion in the seasons to come.

Taking notes from classic basketball footwear, the covetable shoe has succeeded in redefining sportswear in line with the legendary Parisian brand’s house codes and sartorial know-how.

This season, Abloh is releasing nine limited edition colour combinations of the LV Trainer, each representing nine global cities. Orange for Virgil’s hometown of Chicago, bright blue for New York, vibrant pink for Milan, baby blue for Paris, yellow for London, green for Dubai, purple for Tokyo, Turquoise for Shanghai and rust for Seoul.

Embellished with a multitude of Louis Vuitton monogram flowers, the letters ‘LVM’ printed on the tongue in honour of the house’s cherished Malletier and a monogramed ‘408’ to represent the brand’s date of birth, the new rendition of the LV Trainer is truly a celebration of the brand’s history.

Available in selected Louis Vuitton stores worldwide from December 4th.

