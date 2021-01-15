Veronica Leoni Brings High-Octane Femininity To Moncler For SS21

The skies may be grey and the temperature sub-zero, but there’s optimism in the air for 2021. Off to a rocky start still in lockdown, we're learning to appreciate the little things. For one, the gift of time, always too much or too little, we're enjoying having ample, luxurious hours to get dressed and beautiful for daily (government approved, of course) daily excursions into the wilderness, Sainsbury's or the local park, if you were wondering. But as the ever looming prospect of snow throws us and our severely underused wardrobes into despair, fate (and Moncler) ahs gifted us with a perfectly timed spring-summer collection from Veronica Leoni.

Renowned for her overtly feminine codes and experimental silhouettes, Veronica Leoni has transformed the luxury Italian skiwear brand into a series of transitional and covetable skiwear-cum-runway collections. Laying the groundwork for her signature style with her debut collection in 2019, the Philo-Celine and Jil Sander alum has redefined Moncler house codes with sexy high fashion, curated accessories and enviable mixed textures.

Leoni’s latest collection for SS21, much like her previous work, is rooted in understanding and celebrating high-octane feminine pieces. Cinched waists on exaggerated coats, belted and tucked over chunky knits and fitted skirts, each look is finished with layering of bold collars and wide stripes, fitted hoots and subtle hardware all on a Phoebe approved colour palette, define this collection.

Continuing to champion Moncler’s pledge for a more sustainable future, Veronica Leoni’s latest collection also introduces new low impact materials, including a recycled ripstop nylon treated with natural dyes.

