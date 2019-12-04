Vans Launch David Bowie Inspired Capsule

Three years after the passing of rock legend David Bowie, skateboarding brand Vans are honouring his legacy with a limited edition capsule collection featuring apparel and footwear inspired by the late musician.

The five-piece footwear collection marks five of the greatest milestones in Bowie’s multigenerational career. Kicking off with the Van’s Classic Era shoe is remade in accordance with the cover of Bowie’s first hit single, ‘Space Oddity’ from 1969, in varying hues of blue and green, finished with a black sole with the album name stamped on the sides.

Vans x David Bowie also features remakes of the Vans Slip-On 47 V, Old Skool, Classic Slip-On and Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0, all remade in accordance with Bowie’s Hunky Dory album, Aladdin Sane, ★ and his Ziggy Stardust persona. Apparel-wise, the capsule includes three t-shirts, two hats and a selection of children’s shoes.

Available in select Vans stores and at vans.eu/bowie

----

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.