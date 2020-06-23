Vans Collaborates WIth NEIGHBORHOOD and Mister Cartoon

Vans, the kings of California skate culture, have teamed up with Japanese Streetwear legends NEIGHBORHOOD and the counter culture artist synonymous with Los Angeles graffiti art, Mister Cartoon, for an exclusive capsule of reimagined Vans classics.

Based around the imagined ‘Uncle Toon’s Mart’, the two-piece collection Tokyo’s Ura-Harajuku district with the streets of Mister Cartoon’s Los Angeles for the reimagining of the Authentic 44 DX and the Old Skool 36 DX in all black and white and all black respectively. The three way collaboration is a celebration of the tattoo artistry of Mister Cartoon, with his unmistakeable cursive tattoo font stamped across the base and toe caps of each pair.

The Authentic boasts an almost ornate design, with a visual manifestation of Uncle Toon’s Mart delicately painted over the canvas in grey. The Old Skool is reborn in sleek black velvet with finely embroidered branding on the heel.

Both pairs share fully printed sock liners with custom Mister Cartoon artwork.

Available from 26th June, 2020, visit vans.eu

---

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.