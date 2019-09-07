Tyler, The Creator Revamps The Lacoste Croc In New Capsule

Following a series of pink and green hued teasers from courtside at the French Open last month, we’re finally getting a full look at Tyler, The Creator’s new collaboration with Lacoste. The 16-piece, unisex line from GOLF Le Fleur* focuses on old school silhouettes and neutral tones. Classic, straight cut tennis styles including short-sleeved polos and button down tees are given a streetwear-esque upgrade alongside branded bucket hats and colour blocking panels.

The 80s inspired collection is available in rebranded shades of litchi (pink), geode (beige) and mascarpone (off-white), and features a new collaborative croc-le fleur logo. Alongside the launch, we get a glimpse of Tyler playing paparazzi in the 44-second campaign video.

Available from July 17th at Lacoste.com and GolfLeFleur.com

