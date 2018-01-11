Travis Scott stars in Saint Laurent’s SS19 Campaign #YSL19

Clash #104 cover star and serial Saint Laurent collaborator Travis Scott is the latest in a series of A-listers chosen to front the house.

Less than a year after La Flame's self-titled, limited edition playlist was released exclusively for the brand in Paris, this friendship shows no signs of slowing down.

Shot by another house favourite, David Sims, we see Scott moving with a cool apathy to Iggy Pop's The Passenger in a black and white video, indicative of Vaccarello's style.

