Tommy Jeans X Coca Cola Revisited and Reissued

Tommy Hilfiger has delved into its archives once again, to launch an exclusive clothing capsule collection with Coca-Cola. Hopefully not the last time the two giants of American culture will come together, and certainly not the first, the new collection will feature re-issues and upgrades of the famous Coca-Cola clothing collection, designed by Tommy Hilfiger back in 1986, around the same time that he launched the brand of his own namesake.

Rooted deep in American pop culture, both brands have an iconic status worldwide and have reunited a new logo and campaign to celebrate individuality and their place in present-day Americana.

Shot by Meinke Klein and styled by Luke day, the integrated digital campaign is inspired by the original advertisements from the 1980s, and features a energetic cast of diverse models set against a minimalist background.

The twenty-plus collection for men and women gives reissued pieces from the original ‘80s line a modern upgrade with contemporary silhouettes and a bespoke logo that fuses the instantly recognisable designs of both collaborators.

“This contemporary expression of Tommy Hilfiger’s original collaboration with Coca-Cola brings these iconic designs into focus for a new generation,” said Michelle Moorehead, GM Global Licensing and Retail for The Coca-Cola Company. “Our brands’ shared commitment to authenticity and optimism shines throughout this collection.”

To coincide with the launch of the line, an exclusive interview with Mr. Tommy Hilfiger will be shared across social channels from tomorrow, where the American designer will reminisce about the creation of his original Coca-Cola collection.

Available Friday 5th April at tommy.com

---

