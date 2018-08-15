Tommy Jeans Was Centre Stage at Way Out West Festival This Year

Tommy Hilfiger has a long history of representing young artists from diverse backgrounds through their campaigns and shows. It should therefore come as no surprise that Tommy Jeans was front and centre at Sweden’s Way Out West festival this weekend in Gothenburg.

Emerging musicians Peggy Gou, Superorganism and Snoh Aalegra all fronted the brand during their performances. The latest collection from Tommy Jeans was fitting for these budding young artists at the festival, sporty classics got a playful update with oversized silhouettes and cropped denim. A distinct nod to the brand’s roots as a heritage denim label, the collection is a real throwback to iconic Americana, with college logos and vintage prints throughout.

Peggy Gou epitomised youthful rebellion in a Tommy Jeans baseball dress. Usually seen in sneakers and bright colours, she’s known for her eclectic, relaxed cool girl style. Snoh Aalegra mixed sexy with sporty in a cool, fitted logo crop top and oversized denim. While London-based collective Superorganism kept things casual in Tommy Jeans across the board, with one member sporting the oversized striped shirtdress and another the circle logo tee.

Peep the videos Tommy captured across the weekend below…

- - -

A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

- - -

- - -

A post shared by Tommy Hilfiger (@tommyhilfiger) on Aug 12, 2018 at 1:55am PDT