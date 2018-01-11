Tommy Jeans Icon 6.0 Sneaker Launch At Size? Carnaby Street

To celebrate the launch of the new Tommy Jeans Icon 6.0 shoe, Tommy Jeans are hosting a pop-up event next week at Size? Store on Carnaby Street in Soho, London and you can be there to grab the first pair.

Guests will be able to purchase the new sneaker to a soundtrack of the latest anthems. DJs will be spinning from 7pm-10pm with food and drinks being served for anyone needing some sustenance after a busy day in the capital.

Goodie bags will be available whilst stocks last so arrive early to bag some accessories to go with your new trainers and avoid disappointment.

Full details below, don't miss out.

Tuesday, November 6, 2018

7pm-10pm

Size? Store

32-34 Carnaby Street, Soho

London, W1F 7DW

Check out the latest offerings from Tommy over on their website now.

