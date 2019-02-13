Tommy Jeans Calls Upon Young Creatives For Their Spring 2019 Campaign

Tommy Hilfiger have tapped an eclectic group of five young musicians and models for their latest Tommy Jeans campaign, including Lolo Zouaï, Kilo Kish, Saba, Sofia Mechetner and Hunter Chung.

The innovative brand is leading with a mobile-first campaign, giving users the chance to view exclusive interviews with the community of ambassadors.

The latest collection also celebrates the brand’s rich denim heritage, reviving American classics with a playful edge, embroidered American flags and ‘T’s, and a green Tommy Jeans patch.

Tommy Jeans is available in select Tommy Hilfiger stores, Tommy Jeans stores and online at tommy.com

