Tommy Jeans and AAPE by *A Bathing Ape ®

The second installment of the Tommy x AAPE by *A BATHING APE® collaboration is now available.

A collection built primarily of outerwear, winter accessories and collectible skateboards that fuses the classic cult streetwear flair of AAPE by *A BATHING APE® with the All-American edge of Tommy Jeans. The iconic AAPE camo print is remixed with Tommy’s red, white and blue with a vibrant, deep green plaid.

Key pieces from the collection include a camo flag puffer jacket, the 2-in-1 plaid sherpa fleece windbreaker, the classic TOMMY JEANS flag denim jacket and reversible camo vest jacket.

Alongside the image campaign shot in New York, a documentary style campaign follows four New York skaters - Kyota Umeki, Lucina Jacobson, Brandon Scott James, Hank Korsan - through landmarks in the Lower East Side of Manhattan and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn.

The Tommy x AAPE collection is now available from tommy.com and aape.jp and select stores