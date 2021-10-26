Tommy Hilfiger x Timberland Join Forces To Celebrate Nineties Streetwear

Tommy Hilfiger has unveiled an exciting new partnership with Boston-based work wear brand Timberland.

A colourful 17-piece hybrid capsule, Drop 1 of Tommy Hilfiger x Timberland pays homage to the nineties - the decade that transformed both brands and earned them their places in the history of streetwear and New York culture.

Consisting of apparel, footwear and accessories, the collection celebrates the signature styles of the time, channelling Tommy Hilfiger's classic American aesthetic and the authenticity and durability of Timberland's work aesthetic. Remixing carefully selected archival hero pieces, each item is marked with a unique dual hybrid logo as it forges a new modern pathway to celebrate the nineties and the hip hop culture that built both brands.

Drop 1 focuses on the significance of branded colours, with Timberland's signature wheat and orange against Tommy Hilfiger's classic red, white and blue. With a sporty ninety aesthetics, designed for the streets of New York, pieces are oversized and bright for transitional layering and functionality. The brands produced multifunctional pieces like the zip-off carpenter pant and reversible varsity jackets.

Tommy Hilfiger x Timberland is available now here .

Stay tuned for Drop 2 in November.

