Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2018 TOMMYNOW Icons Definitive 'See Now, Buy Now' Event

Tommy Hilfiger’s global brand ambassadors Lewis Hamilton, Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow and Maggy Jiang flew out to celebrate the latest TOMMYNOW’s See Now, Buy Now collection in Shanghai.

The experimental event is truly innovative, at TOMMYNOW in Shanghai, an onsite Tmail pop-up featuring augmented reality mirrors will allow guests to try on their favouritepieces from the collection using a 3D avatar and order styles immediately for home delivery,

This show will premier the new TOMMYxLEWIS collaboration, designed by Tommy in collaboration with the Formula One Champion, and the TOMMY ICONS capsule for women, modeled by Hailey Baldwin, Winnie Harlow and Maggy Jiang.

The Autumn Winter 2018 TOMMYNOW show will be the brand’s fifth in-season runway event, and shows no signs of slowing down.

It took place this evening (Shanghai time) Tuesday 4th September at 7:30pm CST (China Standard Time) at the Shanghai Port International Cruise Terminal.

Watch back here or below, the entire collection is available now at Tommy Hilfiger stores at tommy,com now, immediately after the show.

