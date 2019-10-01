Tom Ford Announce Beau De Jour Fragrance

An exciting start to the year for Tom Ford Beauty fans and fragrance connoisseur alike, Tom Ford have announced a brand new eau de parfum, Beau De Jour, available from March of this year.

Consisting of lavender, cardamom, saffron, patchouli, amber and jasmine for starters, the commanding unisex fragrance is irresistibly smooth and sensual with floral undertones and a smoky, earthy finish. Heavenly.

Beau de Jour is offered in the brown Private Blend bottle in three sizes: 50ml, 100ml and 250ml decanter. The Private Blend bottles are inspired by classic apothecary containers and crafted with satisfying bold lines and weight.

From £162, available at tomford.co.uk

