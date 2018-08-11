Timberland Celebrate 45th Anniversary

Since it’s conception forty-five years ago, the famed nubuck yellow boot has become an institution in and of itself. With sales exceeding 400,000 in 1978, The Abington Shoe Company renamed themselves Timberland, after their best selling product.

With roots in upstate New York, the durable nubuck boots were sought after for their thick base and waterproof leather among blue-collar workers. In the hip-hop community however, the boots marched to the beat of a different drum becoming part of an unofficial uniform in the early ‘90s. A young Jay-Z was reportedly buying a new pair each week, and the boots were making famed appearances in lyrics by Biggie Smalls and the Wu Tang Clan. The affectionately termed “Timbs” have blessed the soles of everyone from Tupak Shakur to Aaliyah, and who could forget the Manolo Blahnik heeled collaboration worn in the Jenny from the Block video.

To kick off the anniversary celebrations, Timberland will be housing an exhibition at the Vinyl Factory in Soho. Archive boots from past collaborations with Stussy, Supreme, Off-White, Opening Ceremony, OVO and Pharrell will be on display. The Timberland ‘Hall of Fame’ will showcase the boot’s transition from construction site to street wear, and the decade in which the boot became a hip-hop staple.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 11am - 6pm on 9th and 10th November.

Vinyl Factory, 18 Marshall Street, Soho, W1F 7BE

Timberland are also releasing a limited edition boot to celebrate forty-five years. Available at timberland.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine