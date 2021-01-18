The Savoir-Faire Behind the Dior Caro

The house of Dior has a knack for knockout bags, we could write a thesis on Galliano’s saddle, from conception to Carrie Bradshaw to Kim Jones resurgence. But we’re here today to discuss the new ‘Dior Caro’ bag from Maria Grazia Chiuri. Debuting on the Cruise SS21 runway, the Caro is an intricate masterpiece in leather craftsmanship.

As part of the brand’s ‘Savoir-Faire’ series, the house of Dior has unveiled the steps and secrets behind the conceptualisation and manifestation of the soon-to-be It bag. A striking silhouette crafted from fine Italian calf leather, the Caro requires no less than 18,000 stitches to create the subtle geometric wave of its cannage motif alone.

The Dior Caro is available in two sizes and an array of shades with elegant gold hardware.

Visit Dior.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine