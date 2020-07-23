The Pope Of Trash Is The New Face Of Saint Laurent

John Waters joins a long list of iconic Saint Laurent ambassadors, following legends before him like Marilyn Manson, Keanu Reeves and Iggy Pop, the Baltimore born and raised director joins Lenny Kravitz as the face of the Saint Laurent autumn-winter 2020 campaign.

David Sims returns to the house once more to shoot the black and white portraits of Waters, dressed in a black dinner jacket and shirt with a subtle polka dot tie and sunglasses and large signet ring in hand.

Waters introduces himself in the accompanying film short, “transgression is when you break the rules and you make people laugh.”

Visit ysl.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.