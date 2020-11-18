The North Face, Veja And New Heat From Nike SB Now Online Via Working Class Heroes

We are back online perusing our favourite items from the Working Class Heroes web-store.

This week we are dipping into some key drops from The North Face, Veja, and Nike SB.

Kit yourself out for the season ahead.

North Face Himalayan Down Parka - £320

A technical parka from The North Face's vast collection of heritage silhouettes, designed for mountaineeriing and all weather conditions.

It's made from a shall of 100% nylon with a ripstop construction and durable plain weave overlays to the yoke and sleeves. Laced with DWR (durable water repellent) treatment and WindWall technology for further. weatherproofing. Insulated with 550-fill-power of RDS (Responsible Down Standard) down which is lightweight, breathable but proper warm on a wet day.

This colourway is banging, reminiscent of 90's Wu Wear this is a must grab, available here .

The North Face Sierra Down Jacket - £270

Another warm winter jacket from The North Face. Featuring the same weather-resistant shell of WindWall polyester with a ripstop outer and a smooth plain weave lining.

It's treated with a non-PFC DWR repellent finish for protection from the wildest of windy days. Packed with 600-fill-power insulation of recycled down from the Textile Exchange.

This camo colourway is a great look for the season, available here.

The North Face Sierra Down Corduroy Parka - £350

A proper warm, old school winter mountaineering jacket from The North Face, modelled on a silhouette from the '60s, made from a 100% BCI cotton corduroy shell with a comfortable and smooth plain weave lining .

It's insulated with 600-fill-power of the Textile Exchange's Global Recycled Standard filling, providing some more sustainable warmth. The jacket has a two-way full-zip front with a snap-up stormflap and snap-up/elasticated cuffs. The removable hood has a drawstring and the hem has a drawcord, and it has Velcro patch pockets, side-entry handwarmer pockets and elasticated pouches to the inside.

Available here .

Veja V-10 Leather Shoes - £115

A pair of ecological trainers from Parisian footwear company Veja, made from a blend of tanned leather and suede with a panelled upper and perforated toe, with a comfortable jersey lining made from recycled polyester and organic cotton.

The shoe has a shock-absorbent rubber insole with an outsole made from a tough and durable wild rubber (24% Amazonian) with a grippy herringbone tread. Branding is simple with rubber V logos to the sides, an embossed logo to the tongue and printed script to the heel.

Available here .

Nike SB Blazer Mid Premium Shoes - £79.95

A pair of Nike SB's iconic Blazer Mid Premium sneakers, made from a full-grain leather upper which is super durable, and lined with a padded mesh textile for added comfort.

The upper sits on a vulcanised rubber outsole with a textured trim and a grippy herringbone tread. On the inside they have a Zoom Air heel unit and PU insole for shock-absorption and board feel.

They have an embroidered script to the corduroy-panel heel, and special edition plastic swooshes to the sides.

Available here .

