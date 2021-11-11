The North Face reintroduces the famous Trans-Antarctica Collection

The North Face has reintroduced its famed Trans-Antarctica collection for 2021. Debuted over 30 years ago, the Trans-Antarctica collection remains one of the most recognisable and sought after lines in The North Face’s history.

Originally designed to outfit a team of explorers on an educational, dogsledding expedition over 4,000 miles across Antarctica in 1990, the collection remains tied to the mission that would convince world leaders to protect and preserve the continent.

The reissued collection examines the cultural impact of The North Face and stays as true to the original as possible. Maintaining key pieces including parka jackets, fleecing, hoodies and pants and the original bold colours; significant changes include new, updated flag patches and the introduction of recycled materials such as DryVent™ fabrics and 700 fill goose down certified to the Responsible Down Standard (RDS).

With the historical significance of the first collection and the eco-conscious changes made to the reissue, the collection highlights the importance of climate change and the preservation of the continent it famously travelled. The North Face manages to honour the past while still looking ahead to the future.

To celebrate the re-release of the Trans-Antarctica collection, the brand has released a new film featuring Will Steger, the educator, explorer and leader of the 1990 Trans-Antarctica Expedition. In the film, titled The North Face Presents: Peace of History, Steger explores the harsh conditions of Antarctica and the global effort to protect the continent and our planet.

The collection is available now at thenorthface.com and in select The North Face stores.