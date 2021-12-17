The North Face Introduces The NSE Drop

The North Face presents its latest NSE drop, a fresh adaptation of its classic ‘Search & Rescue’ apparel. The second drop of the brand’s NSE collection, originally designed for national park rescue crews in the 1990s, has been reinterpreted for explorers everywhere.

A timeless collection reborn for a new generation of adventurers, the NSE collection gives a fresh perspective to outerwear. With designs rooted in city-ready pieces with bold new colourways across men’s and womenswear, the collection celebrates individuality.

Key pieces from the collection include the revived red & black Himalayan Parka, the men’s Kelp Tan Denali Fleece, the women’s VECTIV Taraval in White-lightening Yellow and a range of accessories including a Fleeski Street Bucket Hat and a new laid-black version of the Base Camp Duffel Bag.

The latest NSE collection is a celebration of The North Face history and innovative design. The NSE line marries streetwear and explorer apparel for a distinctive, timeless collection perfect for both loyal The North Face fans and a new generation.

Available now at thenorthface.co.uk