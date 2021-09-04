The North Face Drops The Latest Metro Ex Collection
The North Face Drops The Latest Metro Ex Collection
The North Face has released the latest drop from their Metro Ex line. Inspired by the duality of nature and cityscapes and a burning desire for exploration, Metro Ex is a fashion-forward branch rooted in nature and crafted for the city. Geared towards survival, comfort and style in any climate, the Californian outerwear brand boasts world-renowned technical designs such as resistant stretch nylon and quick-drying FlashDry fabrics while focusing on streetwear and urban landscapes for the launch.
Metro Ex features an exclusive line of womenswear pieces including a long white wind jacket made from a durable sheer fabric to stay light and protective in the warmer months, with a wind-proof finish and webbed belt for styling and fit. A series of innovative silhouettes form the built-for-the-city collection with overalls, utility gilets and cropped sweaters. Available in a series of soft and desirable colours, the TKA Kataka Fleece gives a retro feel in Agave Green alongside a host of coverable, timeless accessories in neutrals and lilacs.
For this collection, The North Face has released a new iteration of the iconic Base Camp Duffel in the form of the Base Camp Circle bag. A fixture in expedition-ready fashion since its debut in 1986, the duffel has been a consistent favourite among the outerwear community for its durability, practicality and style. The new Base Camp Circle is a pared-back, more compact design. Made from the same legendary components, this version is a smaller, lighter style built for urban exploration.
Available in select The North Face store and at thenorthface.co.uk
- - -
Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.
Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.