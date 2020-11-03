The North Face Celebrates International Women’s Day With A Special Capsule

For over 50 years, The North Face has supported women to create a platform for positive change. The American outerwear brand sponsored the first all female expedition of Annapurna in 1978, and supported climber Margo Hayes on her quest to become the first woman to complete the 9a+ route.

Continuing to uphold the road to female empowerment, The North Face has launched the International Women’s Day collection. The female led project has been designed, created and marketed by and for women. Produced by a new all-female factory in Jordan, women’s right’s champion Oryana Awaisheh has risen from translator to executive manager at the Jewish Garment Factory, which now provides more than 500 jobs and even more opportunities for women in the area.

Particularly proud of the opportunity to spotlight the women behind the scenes, Oryana says of the project: “The world contains more skilled, talented and ambitious women than ever and I’m incredibly proud to be able to partner The North face to showcase the work of just a small number of these amazing women.”

British photographer and filmmaker Holly-Marie Cato captured the stories of the remarkable women behind the IWD collection, and celebrates more recognisable women including Grammy Award winning British musician Jess Glynne, who makes her debut as an ambassador for the brand.

Alongside the bold The North Face t-shirts in bold IWD colours, the collection includes tote bags, both stamped with a vintage photograph sourced from the Yosemite Archives, showcasing two rebel women on the summit of a cliff face, having apparently climbed in full length gowns and heels.

“The image of those women is one I think every woman today c an draw power from. The North Face has been at the forefront of empowering and supporting women to achieve the unthinkable for over half a century and we’re excited to once again support the remarkable achievements and hard work shown by women such as Oryana”, says Tina Rolen, the Vice President of Marketing at The North Face.

The North Face’s International Women’s Day capsule is available now at thenorthface.co.uk and select The North Face stores.

The North Face is a proud supporting partner of the registered charity IWD. Follow social channels for more information about the project and the extraordinary women featured.

---

