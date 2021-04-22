The North Face Announces Big Sustainability Moves for Earth Day

For more than 50 years, The North Face has remained committed to producing high performance clothing and accessories for exploration, all while respecting nature and the environment for which it is built. This year to mark Earth Day, the Californian outerwear brand is announcing a series of new commitments to reduce its impact on the planet and to protect exploration for future generations.

One of the biggest controversies in the fashion and garment industry is a tremendous carbon footprint from waste and production. The Environmental Protection Agency states that 85% of textiles produced end up in landfills each year. In an effort to combat waste and lengthen the life of its products, The North Face is launching a circular recommerce platform called 'The North Face Renewed' on May 4th to support reselling, repairing and recycling TNF products. Following the 'pilot run' in Germany, the new platform will provide affordable high-tech exploration gear and outerwear to sustainably minded consumers.

"We take a holistic approach to sustainability," says Michael Horsch, VP Product and Marketing, EMEA at The North Face. "By analysing the impact of our products over their entire lifecycle, we've been able to focus on key areas to make the biggest change to our environmental footprint. The North Face Renewed and our new brand commitments are important next steps as we continually seek to minimise our impact on the planet without sacrificing durability or technical standards."

As part of this growing environmentally conscious ethos, The North Face also pledges that 100% top materials to be recycled, regenerative or renewable by 2025. An ambitious goal but certainly attainable with the brand's current trajectory and commitment to a healthy planet.

The North Face also announced today that by Spring of 2022, 80% of their synthetic apparel fabrics will be recycled, as they continue to prioritise and explore new environmentally conscious supply chain and production opportunities such as recycled materials, regenerative agriculture and circular design. The North Face aims to achieve these goals through definitive climate action while prioritising transparency to consumers. They acknowledge that polyester, nylon, cotton and leather not only make up around 93% of material use in weight, but also 97% of their greenhouse gas emissions. Through consistent, targeted change The North Face aims to reduce and replace use of these materials year after year. One example already in place is the brand's increased use of Lenzing's TENCEL Lyocell, derived from sustainably managed forests.

The North Face will be introducing an 'Exploration WIthout Compromise' seal throughout collections, to help identify the most sustainable products. The seal will be granted to pieces with at least 75% recycled, organic, regenerative or responsibly sourced renewable materials by weight, displayed below as it will be seen online and in store.

Learn more at thenorthface.co.uk