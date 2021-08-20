The new Timberland x BAPE® collaboration

Following bold Dr. Martens and Havianas collaborations this summer, the iconic Japanese streetwear brand BAPE® is teaming up with Timberland for a two-piece capsule collection that builds on archival Timberland silhouettes.

Launching tomorrow, the brands unveiled two styles this week. Firstly, the Premium Waterproof Chukka boot is an update on a classic from the Timberland archive. Maintaining the Boston based workwear boot’s iconic wheat colouring, the boot is upgraded with the BAPE® STA logo, a dual-branded stamp on the tongue and covered in the BAPE® CAMO print. The 3-Eye Lug Handsewn shoe from Timberland retains the brand’s original low-rise boat-inspired silhouette with Timberland’s bespoke handsewn detailing and BAPE®’s bold pops of colour and a tonal camo print all over.

Both styles are made from Timberland’s Better Leather, an initiative sourcing from eco-responsible tanneries that are independently audited and rated by the Leather Working Group for responsible water, energy and waste management practices. Timberland’s Better Leather pledges to only source from tanneries rated silver or higher by the LWG. Other eco-conscious materials include ReBOTL™ fabric made from at least 50% recycled plastic and Primaloft® insulation made from 55% recycled post-consumer materials.

Available from August 21st at Bape.com and Timberland.com